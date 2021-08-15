Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Buys £8,700 in Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

LON:AFC opened at GBX 59.30 ($0.77) on Friday. AFC Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £435.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.44. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.