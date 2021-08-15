Insider Buying: AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Buys £8,700 in Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).
LON:AFC opened at GBX 59.30 ($0.77) on Friday. AFC Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £435.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.44. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
AFC Energy Company Profile
