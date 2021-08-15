Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases $447,643.22 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 542 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $825.91 per share, with a total value of $447,643.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 13,755 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.94 per share, with a total value of $2,928,989.70.

On Monday, June 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 38 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $905.00 per share, with a total value of $34,390.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 245 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $899.89 per share, with a total value of $220,473.05.

On Monday, June 7th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,300 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $867.20 per share, with a total value of $1,127,360.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 373 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $816.81 per share, with a total value of $304,670.13.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sardar Biglari acquired 421 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $846.20 per share, with a total value of $356,250.20.

On Friday, May 28th, Sardar Biglari acquired 71 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $807.57 per share, with a total value of $57,337.47.

On Monday, May 17th, Sardar Biglari acquired 135 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.00 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00.

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $188.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

