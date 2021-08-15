Insider Buying: comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Acquires $48,750.00 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. Research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in comScore by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in comScore by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 256,523 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.