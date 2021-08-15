Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
