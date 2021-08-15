Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.