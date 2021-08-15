Insider Buying: ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Purchases A$15,240.00 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,240.00 ($10,885.71).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Damian Banks acquired 19,719 shares of ImExHS stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

