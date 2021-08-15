Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $11,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
