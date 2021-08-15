Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $11,395.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

