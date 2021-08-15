Insider Buying: Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Acquires $329,850.00 in Stock

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TVTY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

