Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.98) per share, for a total transaction of £181.90 ($237.65).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. The firm has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 28.83 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

