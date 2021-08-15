Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Sells 37,537 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,310 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

