Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Sells $693,600.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46.

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

