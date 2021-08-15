Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells 1,259,890 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trevor R. Milton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,169,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

