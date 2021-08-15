Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

