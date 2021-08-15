Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells 36,667 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,314 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $21,358.22.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,808 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $43,335.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mathew Rekow sold 3,093 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,930.00.

VLDR opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 663,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

