Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells $176,707.20 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $176,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total value of $259,549.29.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $244,653.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $179.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $195.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

