Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.