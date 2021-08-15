Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226,113 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.98% of Insmed worth $58,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.