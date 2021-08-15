Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. 4,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

