InsurAce (INSUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $1.56 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00154018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.30 or 1.00000030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00873269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

