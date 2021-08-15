InsurAce (INSUR) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003592 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $18.91 million and $1.42 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00875315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.24 or 0.06953641 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

