Insurance Australia Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23.
About Insurance Australia Group
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.