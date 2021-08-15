Insured Finance Trading Up 21.9% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $161,875.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00135176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00155386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,980.08 or 1.00385303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00867376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,159,250 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.