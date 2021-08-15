Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$189.14.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

IFC stock opened at C$173.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.63 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$176.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$169.74.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

