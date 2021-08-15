Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

