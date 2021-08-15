InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,296.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,376 ($57.17).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,609 ($60.22). 287,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,546. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,842. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.