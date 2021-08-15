International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 35.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.