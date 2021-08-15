Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

