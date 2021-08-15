Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

