Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,224.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 845,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 809,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,805,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,756 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 802,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter.

BSCT stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

