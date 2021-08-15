Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $5,927,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 85,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.