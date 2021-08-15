Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $24.29 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,684.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 503,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,508.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,857,000.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.