Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $24.29 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
