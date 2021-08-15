Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.94. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 100,354 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

