Investors Buy High Volume of The Beauty Health Call Options (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,140 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average volume of 2,637 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SKIN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21. The Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

