Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invitae by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.