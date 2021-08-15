ironSource Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ironSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IS. Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

IS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $1,607,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $10,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

