iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ISHG stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $81.97. 2,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $85.79.
About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
