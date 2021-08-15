iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

