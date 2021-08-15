iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, a growth of 231.7% from the July 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. The stock had a trading volume of 474,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,142. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
