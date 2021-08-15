iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:HEWG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,912. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20.

