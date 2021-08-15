iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 237.0% in July

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.