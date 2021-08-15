iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.85

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 96 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.