iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.85

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 96 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,404,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,718,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 156,541.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period.

About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

