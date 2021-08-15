iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 9.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

MUB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 890,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

