iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

