iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,503. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

