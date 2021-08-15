iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.30. 1,947,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

