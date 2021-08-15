iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.44. 115,039 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.00.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.