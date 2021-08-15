Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Itron were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after buying an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after buying an additional 234,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,945 shares of company stock valued at $574,252. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.