IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 89.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,546 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after buying an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 186,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 629,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.48 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $986.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.