JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 311.4% in July

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the July 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $12.49 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. Analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $2,509,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

