Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

