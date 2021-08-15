Jefferies Financial Group Comments on bpost SA/NV’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for bpost SA/NV in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

BPOSY stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 1.13. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

